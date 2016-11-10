    Word gratis lid     Inloggen
50plusser.nl maakt gebruik van cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie.  
Sluiten
Word gratis lid, bekijk de voordelen!
Home
Magazine
Foto van de Dag
Filmpjes
Recepten
Prikbord
Fotowedstrijd
Blogs
Forum
Kranten
Clubs
Tutorials
Agenda
Leden
 
Alles
Actualiteiten
Buitenleven
Digitaal
Fotografie
Gezondheid
Lifestyle
Opmerkelijk
Voeding
Wetenschap


19 cartoons Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezingen 2016



De winst van Donald Trump is voer voor cartoonisten. Bekijk hier een overzicht.




• Reageren   • Doorsturen   • Afdrukken   • Waarschuwen   • Artikel schrijven  
Geplaatst door Redactie
10 november 2016 15:51
1502 keer bekeken.

Klik hier om dit artikel toe te voegen aan uw weblog



Meer van dit soort artikelen lezen?
_
Vergeet jezelf dan niet aan te melden. Ontvang 2x per maand 'Het beste van het web' via e-mail.
_



Reacties Van leden

Je reactie
Het is alleen mogelijk te reageren wanneer je ingelogd bent.
_
Naam_Wachtwoord_


Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.




Andere Magazine artikelen
_
Categorie Actualiteiten
_


 Nederlander zoekt sneeuw! Hoe rijd je veilig en comfortabel naar de wintersport?
Nu we hier al een paar jaar nauwelijks winter hebben gehad, is wintersport populairder dan ooit. We trekken massaal naar Oostenrijk, Frankrijk, ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen


Schmalkaldisch Verbund: heibel tussen Katholieken en Lutheranen
Op 31 oktober 2017 opende het zogenaamde Lutherjaar. Die dag sloeg Maarten Luther precies 500 jaar geleden zijn 95 stellingen als aanklacht ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door MarianVisservanKlaarwater | Toevoegen


Lucky TV neemt Trump en Hillary op de hak met 'The time of my life' en scoort een wereldhit!
Veel grote internationale nieuwsprogramma's hebben het filmpje van Lucky TV dat gisteren als afsluiter van DWDD is getoond laten zien. Hillary ...
Lees verder | Reacties 1 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen


Skelet Nederlandse mammoet brengt 120.000 euro op
Gisterenavond is het enorme skelet van Bart, een Nederlandse wolharige mammoet, bij online veilinghuis Catawiki geveild voor 120.000 euro. ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen


Driekwart gemeenten staat niet op WOZ-waardeloket
Op het WOZ-waardeloket dat minister Plasterk vandaag opent zijn slechts 94 van de 390 gemeenten terug te vinden. Veel gemeenten maken een ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen


Treitervlogger Ismail krijgt Turks koekje van eigen deeg
Veel Zaandammers zijn boos door het negatieve stigma dat door treitervlogger Ismail over hun buurt/stad is ontstaan. Deze Turkse inwoner ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen


Arjen Lubach over het weigeren van de hand van Netanyahu door Tunahan Kuzu van de politieke partij Denk
De Israelische premier Netanyahu bracht deze week een bezoek aan de Tweede Kamer. Tunahan Kuzu, van de politieke partij Denk weigerde zijn ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen


Making a Murderer wint 4 Emmy's
De Netflix-serie Making A Murderer heeft zondagavond meerdere prijzen gewonnen tijdens de Emmy Awards. De serie won Emmy’s voor beste ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door Redactie | Toevoegen


Toeristen na koude nacht bevrijd uit kabelbaan Mont Blanc
Reddingswerkers hebben vanochtend de laatste 33 mensen bevrijd nadat ze vanaf donderdagmiddag 17.30 uur vast hadden gezeten in een vastgelopen ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door Redactie | Toevoegen


Pokemon Go menigte zoals je het nog nooit hebt gezien
In Taiwan is een grote menigte op de been gekomen om Snorlax in het spel Pokemon Go te vangen. Bizar hoe een spel wereldwijd zoveel mensen ...
Lees verder | Reacties 0 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen


Emotioneel optreden van Yuri van Gelder op Lowlands
In een bomvolle tent laat Yuri van Gelder zien dat hij nog steeds Lord of the Rings is. Na zijn oefening loopt de presentator naar hem toe ...
Lees verder | Reacties 2 | Door 50plusser.nl | Toevoegen












_
 
_

50plusser.nl
Over 50plusser.nl
Homepage
Top 20 mogelijkheden
Nieuwsbrieven
Contact
Inloggen
Wachtwoord vergeten
Adverteren
Updates
Sitemap

Lidmaatschap
Gratis lidmaatschap
Plus lidmaatschap
Uitschrijven

IK
Mijn profiel
Mensen uitnodigen
Mijn plekken op internet
Profielfoto's
Hoofdfoto's aanpassen
Gegevens aanpassen
Gebruikersnaam wijzigen
Wachtwoord wijzigen
E-mailadres wijzigen

Leden
Overzicht
Nu online
Verjaardagen
Top 150 woonplaatsen
Mooie profielpagina's
 Wie doet wat?
Overzicht
Mijn acties
Wat doen mijn vrienden

Prikbord
Alle berichten
Mijn berichten
Berichten van mijn vrienden

Van de dag
Foto's
Weerfoto's
Fotobewerkingen
Zwart/wit foto's
Video's
Stellingen

Fotoboeken
Overzicht
Mijn fotoboeken
Top fotoboeken

Fotowedstrijd
Overzicht
Huidige top 25
Winnaars
Voorgaande wedstrijden

Chatboxen
1 op 1 livechat
ChatBox
 Clubs
Overzicht
Populaire clubs
Nieuwe clubs
Start een club

Blogs
Overzicht
Populaire weblogs
Start een weblog

Forum
Alle forums
Onderwerpen van vandaag
Onderwerpen van deze week
Zoeken

Cursussen
Software
Websites
Gezondheid
50plusser.nl

Zoek & Deel
Overzicht
Wandelroutes
Fietsroutes
Natuurgebieden
Bezienswaardigheden
Campings
Autoroutes
Motorroutes
Overige
 Nieuws
Krantenkoppen
Weerbericht

Magazine
Artikelen
Artikel schrijven
Interviews

Geheugensteun
Overzicht
Verjaardagen
Trouwdagen
Abonnementen
Wachtwoorden
Boodschappen
Feestdagen
Overige

Extra
Recepten
Evenementen agenda
Ga je mee?
Webgids
Marktplaats
Spelletjes
Braintraining
E-cards maken
Desktop achtergronden
Software downloads
Animaties
Fotokalenders maken
 Vandaag
22 berichten
0 tweets
35 foto's
420 reacties

RSS Feeds
Website RSS
Magazine RSS
Weblog RSS
Club RSS

Onze websites
50plusser.nl
50plusLove.nl
50plusComputercursus.nl
50plusGeheugensteun.nl
MamaApps.nl

Plus lidmaatschap
Word Plus lid voor maar
€ 1,79 per maand!









50plusser.nl
© 2005-2016
KVK 32121371

_
_