19 cartoons Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezingen 2016

De winst van Donald Trump is voer voor cartoonisten. Bekijk hier een overzicht.
A cartoon by Paul Noth. See more cartoons with our randomizer: https://t.co/26wvZfMcOo pic.twitter.com/4zV3g7oaEr— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) 9 november 2016
A cartoon by Paul Noth. See more cartoons with our randomizer: https://t.co/26wvZfMcOo pic.twitter.com/4zV3g7oaEr
good morning america #TrumpPence16 #USADecides pic.twitter.com/zsc46PwTPm— david rowe (@roweafr) 9 november 2016
good morning america #TrumpPence16 #USADecides pic.twitter.com/zsc46PwTPm
Cartoon on #ElectionNight #Trump #TrumpPence16 pic.twitter.com/BJ7EltxrcI— Michael de Adder (@deAdder) 9 november 2016
Cartoon on #ElectionNight #Trump #TrumpPence16 pic.twitter.com/BJ7EltxrcI
#ElectionNight #Election2016 #ClintonVsTrump @globalcartoons pic.twitter.com/q4fdKiNL8O— ygreck (@ygreck) 9 november 2016
#ElectionNight #Election2016 #ClintonVsTrump @globalcartoons pic.twitter.com/q4fdKiNL8O
November 8, 2016 pic.twitter.com/KHMizfyOxk— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) 9 november 2016
November 8, 2016 pic.twitter.com/KHMizfyOxk
New cartoon | The morning after: https://t.co/o85RF0usqv pic.twitter.com/cV82TuDrr1— Kevin Siers (@KevinSiers) 9 november 2016
New cartoon | The morning after: https://t.co/o85RF0usqv pic.twitter.com/cV82TuDrr1
Don't Panic ! #TRUMP pic.twitter.com/hZehgiBUVg— Alan Moir (@moir_alan) 9 november 2016
Don't Panic ! #TRUMP pic.twitter.com/hZehgiBUVg
American gothic#TrumpPresident #Trump #Hillary #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/32YhR3cQmU— Christo Komarnitski (@Christo_Komar) 9 november 2016
American gothic#TrumpPresident #Trump #Hillary #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/32YhR3cQmU
#cartoon #trump #PresidentElectTrump #presidenttrump #elections #USElections2016 (via https://t.co/O80XYgmJNh) #obama #elections pic.twitter.com/l8lIramarB— lectrr (@lectrr) 9 november 2016
#cartoon #trump #PresidentElectTrump #presidenttrump #elections #USElections2016 (via https://t.co/O80XYgmJNh) #obama #elections pic.twitter.com/l8lIramarB
今兒看美國春晚選舉直播，塗鴉了三張 pic.twitter.com/C9zySNhTeV— 变态辣椒 (@remonwangxt) 9 november 2016
今兒看美國春晚選舉直播，塗鴉了三張 pic.twitter.com/C9zySNhTeV
TRUMP: MARINE LE PEN SE SENT POUSSER DES AILES. Le dessin du Monde de ce jeudi 10 novembre. pic.twitter.com/BWhs6lLR6d— PLANTU (@plantu) 10 november 2016
TRUMP: MARINE LE PEN SE SENT POUSSER DES AILES. Le dessin du Monde de ce jeudi 10 novembre. pic.twitter.com/BWhs6lLR6d
#Trump I feel like I am living in an alternative universe where everything is going bad. #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/Swyg6jaaDA— brian adcock (@briancartoon) 9 november 2016
#Trump I feel like I am living in an alternative universe where everything is going bad. #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/Swyg6jaaDA
Last night's #electionday cartoon (a crop and zoom of last week's cartoon) pic.twitter.com/4pflqPZ2Bb— David Pope (@davpope) 10 november 2016
Last night's #electionday cartoon (a crop and zoom of last week's cartoon) pic.twitter.com/4pflqPZ2Bb
Drew two cartoons for @Independent yesterday... was hoping I didn't have to use this one. #Trump #USElections pic.twitter.com/1wHRzAVdg7— Dave Brown (@DaveBrownToons) 9 november 2016
Drew two cartoons for @Independent yesterday... was hoping I didn't have to use this one. #Trump #USElections pic.twitter.com/1wHRzAVdg7
Planet Trump. This week's Spectator cover...sadly. #trumpwins pic.twitter.com/uzwg4cFzDi— mortenmorland (@mortenmorland) 9 november 2016
Planet Trump. This week's Spectator cover...sadly. #trumpwins pic.twitter.com/uzwg4cFzDi
Meanwhile, in 3016...#ElectionDay #Elections2016 #AmericaDecides #USElection2016 #Trump #Clinton #TrumpVsClinton #politics #illustration pic.twitter.com/5VVPuYkLwq— Michael Reilly (@_Monkel_) 9 november 2016
Meanwhile, in 3016...#ElectionDay #Elections2016 #AmericaDecides #USElection2016 #Trump #Clinton #TrumpVsClinton #politics #illustration pic.twitter.com/5VVPuYkLwq
Great Big Shop of Horrors. New cartoon @politico https://t.co/wr7yHrCbUP pic.twitter.com/dNCjULjZri— Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) 9 november 2016
Great Big Shop of Horrors. New cartoon @politico https://t.co/wr7yHrCbUP pic.twitter.com/dNCjULjZri
#ElectionNight #ElectionDay #USQuotidien #USElection2016 #Trump #Hillary #HillaryClintonvsDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/PIXixSGqJn pic.twitter.com/gdlPEeit1j— swaha (@swahacartoons) 9 november 2016
#ElectionNight #ElectionDay #USQuotidien #USElection2016 #Trump #Hillary #HillaryClintonvsDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/PIXixSGqJn pic.twitter.com/gdlPEeit1j
Ali Allagata, the Palestinian cartoonist, drawing from Gaza: pic.twitter.com/WqRXKr29xs— Jonathan Guyer (@mideastXmidwest) 9 november 2016
Ali Allagata, the Palestinian cartoonist, drawing from Gaza: pic.twitter.com/WqRXKr29xs