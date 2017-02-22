Tentoonstelling: Window of my eyes

Cuby & the Blizzards - Window of My Eyes



To the window

Of my eyes

I can see

The rainey day

Sitting in a chair

Of my home

Looking for a way

To be the one who I am

It's useless to cry

For the things I want to know

Thinking it will come back

And reach my home

It's like a distance

Like a distance face

It's like a shadow

Om my wall

Something that

I can't touch

I am heavenly

There's a cause

Shelter of my mind

Hides my love and my tear

I keep on looking

For the reason which is not here



