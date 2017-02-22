Om een bericht toe te kunnen voegen moet je eerst inloggen.
Tentoonstelling: Window of my eyes
Vorig jaar in het Drents Museum in Assen de tentoonstelling Window of my eyes bezocht , een grote overzichtstentoonstelling die gewijd was aan het leven en werk van de in 2011 overleden bluesfenomeen Harry ‘Cuby’ Muskee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDluHBN7cD8
To the window
Of my eyes
I can see
The rainey day
Sitting in a chair
Of my home
Looking for a way
To be the one who I am
It's useless to cry
For the things I want to know
Thinking it will come back
And reach my home
It's like a distance
Like a distance face
It's like a shadow
Om my wall
Something that
I can't touch
I am heavenly
There's a cause
Shelter of my mind
Hides my love and my tear
I keep on looking
For the reason which is not here
Fietser55
22 feb 2017 00:10
Cuby and the Blizzards, een te gekke band, nog steeds mooi om naar te luisteren