Good Morning good morning!

THE STORY OF LITTLE DUMPY


Daar woeseroes a little boy, who was so little, that everyone gave him the byname of Little Dumpy. He had six brothers and six sisters.


His father was a woodhacker and his mother was working in the hoesholding.


On a given day the father said:”I hold it no longer out, I work myself the blubber”. “What do you gonna do now”, mother said.


“Well”, the father said, “tomorrow I bring the hole bubs into the wood and when they are very genoegh I let them in the steak”.


But Little Dumpy, very good by the time and heartsticke pienter, had heard everything. At night he at two sneeds of bread and he slipped out of the bed. He went to the tuinpath and propped his tucks full of kaiselstones.


The next morning the father bracht the children into the wood. And by every step Little Dumpy let fallen a kaiselstone. When they ware very genoegh in the wood the father let them in the steak.


But Little Dumpy said to his brothers and sisters:”…Kelm on, kelm on, doenot kraai. I bring you heelhouds beck”. And via his kaiselstones they came home. The father was just sitting on the play as he heard the doorbel clingelen. There was the hole bubs again.


The next morning the father did hetzelfde, but Little Dumpy had no time to pick up kaiselstones, so did it with a packy volkoren King Corn(the only that you smite away is the verpacking).


When the father let them in the steak again, Little Dumpy said opnew::Kelm on, kelm on. I bring you heelhouds beck, just like gister”.


But he could not find the way, because die verreckte musjhes had eaten up the bread, the children kraai and kraai. Little Dumpy said:”Keep your big waffles schut”, and he clautered in a tree, looked om his heen and saw a little light. It was the light of the house of a big Rus and Russen like to eat little children up with houd and hair.


But as I said, Little Dumpy was very pienter, he packed the seven miles leers of the big Rus and he sjouwed to their home.


The father stood by the garden-hecky with a verrelooker and saw the hole bubs coming down.


And when they not are storven, they live long and happy.


Door Emoesica  
Toegevoegd op 13 mrt 2017 om 10:18
Reacties Van leden

Bette  
13 mrt 2017 10:31
Ha ha,zo zie je maar weer,hoe goed het,ondanks alle stoornissen,
nog goed kan komen. Leuk hoor.
Bette.

Jjacqueline  
13 mrt 2017 10:40
Leest zo lekker ik ga nu ook even verder met mien hoesholding ...
